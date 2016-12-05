Ian Wordi, Victoria Top 2016 Ghana Models Awards

Ian Word and Victoria Michaels were top winners at the 2016 edition of Ghana Models awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The second edition of the awards ceremony came alive with renowned models, both international and from Ghana, receiving awards for their work in their various fields.

The event was to encourage and recognise hardworking models in Ghana into pushing the profession to the limit.

The overall winners of the night in the overall male and female categories of the year were Ian Wordi and Victoria Michaels respectively.

At the end of the night, the panel of the Ghana Models Awards and by unanimous vote conferred on Victoria Michaels, the title of supermodel.

The celebrated model has been on various international fashion shows and events such as Paris Fashion Week and others, and has rocked the pages of many international magazines across the continent.

Her achievements were adjudged enough to elevate her to the status of supermodel. The brand ambassador for retail giant, Melcom, was surprised but pleased with the award and the new title, and thanked the audience and the event organisers for the recognition.

Belinda Baidoo also received the 'Mentor Award' for her efforts in transforming the young women of Ghana.

Other winners include Priscilla Agboada who took Female Model of the Year Editorial/Commercial. Ian Wordi won Male Model of the Year Editorial/ Commercial and Male Runway Model of the Year, while Female Runway Model of the Year went to Julee Bucoum.

The Most Promising Model of the Year also went to Ahmed Abdulai, whilst Clifford Ametefe was adjudged Underwear Model of the Year.

The Bikini/ Lingerie Model of the Year was taken by Jessica Larnyor. Other recipients in the special awards categories were Gold Models who took home two awards, namely the Progressive Development & Revolutionary Award and the Innovator Award.