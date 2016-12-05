‘Educate People On Sanitation’

Isaac Owusu-Ansah, known in the radio industry as OPD, has called on his colleagues in the industry to use their radio programmes to help educate people on environmental sanitation.

The enterprising radio and television presenter, known for dishing out great news items that inform Ghanaians on a wide range of issues, said lack of education on sanitation is the reason the capital is engulfed in filth.

The presenter who is the host of a newly-introduced programme dubbed Eyɛ Whan Asedie on Adom TV disclosed that the programme was introduced to help address issues in the area of politics, sanitation, teenage pregnancy, among others, which are confronting people in the society.

According to him, viewers are given the opportunity to call into the programme to contribute to the discussions and interact with the resource persons.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, OPD advised his colleague radio and television presenters in the country to fuse their programmes with good contents to enable them to meet the demands of their listeners.

Radio, he mentioned, “Is all about research, creativity and direction.

His programme since its introduction has attracted a large following due to its content and the personalities who appear on it.

OPD mentioned that one of his objectives is to develop the talents in the youth, adding, “I know there are great talents who want platforms to bring out what they have so I have taken it upon myself to help such people too.”

He is the co-host of Afro Mix Show, Efiada Mbosoo on Adom FM and the host of Vintage Made In Ghana on Hitz FM.

By George Clifford Owusu