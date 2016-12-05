​​Music: Luddy @luddyofficial - NIGBORO [Let's Dance] (Prod. By GospelOnDeBeatz) 

Luddy (David Lucky Oguns) is a Nigerian Artist based in South Africa, Songwriter, Recording and Performing Artist. Having massive previous recording experience with his group with whom he recorded songs like “Maria”, “Remilekun”, and “I like it”, Luddy drop a Afro-Pop joint called “Ibebe”.

Following the general success of the song, Luddy was featured in a lot of other songs. And now he decides to work with GospelOnDeBeatz to delight you to this happy sound #NIGBORO (Let's Dance). Hit Luddy up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/luddyofficial [@luddyofficial]

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/luddyofficial[@luddyofficial]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINKS

1) ​https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155785/by/wAgfrvhujP

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/dl/av1p7vhgs0sg/Nigboro%20[let's%20dance]?d=1

STREAMING LINKS

1) https://my.notjustok.com/track/155785/luddy-nigboro-lets-dance-prod-by-gospelondebeatz

2) http://old.hulkshare.com/av1p7vhgs0sg