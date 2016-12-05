Minister Ike Wraps Up The Year With Second International Honoring Award

2016 has been a fruitful year for celebrated Ghanaian international gospel music dynamo, Minister Ike of “Onyame Gya” fame who has been in Canada since 1997

After bagging several international awards with his “Me Nyame and “Onyame Gya” hit songs in 2010 and 2015, he has again wrap up the year as the only Ghanaian gospel musician to win 2 international honoring awards.

The “Onyame Gya” hitmaker won his first honoring award as Gospel music personality for 2016 at the 3G Awards on the 5th of November in New York. He again won his second honoring award for 2016 on 28th November as the Best Gospel Artiste of the year at the APan African Awards in Ohio.

He won these prestigious awards with his hit single track titled ‘Wonderful God’which was released in August 2015 and engineered by Druboy in Canada.

However,the multiple award winning Ghanaian international gospel music icon has again grabbed two international nominations; namely Gospel Artiste of the Year category and Gospel Song of the year Category at the Canada Gospel Music Awards slated for January ,17 ,2017.Minister Ike who is hopeful of winning the 18k golden statute got the nominations again with his hit song” Wonderful God.’

Isaac Wilson aka Minister Ike who hails from the Central region of Ghana Started his music career at a younger age.He released his first single in 2007 titled “Yesi nkete”;then released his hit album titled” me nyame a ne wo” in 2010

He is currently out with the video of his newest hit album title track ‘Lord I Thank you’.The video is considered as one of the most expensive and well directed gospel music videos ever to be produced in the history of Ghanaian music industry.

Kindly watch the ‘Lord i Thank You’ music Video below