Samini, Shatta Wale Unite Finally At “Saminifest 2016”

As reported earlier via www.blagogee.com , two Ghanaian dancehall heavy weight chaps Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr and Emmanuel Andrew Samini have finally unite after so many years of musical beef.

The concert dubbed “Saminifest” held at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra saw scores of artistes billed to perform on the night.

Shatta Wale on the night mounted on stage together with Samini with Late Bob Marley’s “OneLove” song as sign of their unity.

Many fans were stunned to see the Mahama Paper act mount the stage to sing Samini’s popular songs and the Linda Hit maker also perform Shatta’s song.

This year’s edition of Saminifest will be in the books of Ghana music industry. The concert is geared to promote peace in the upcoming December 7 polls as artistes billed on the night after performance delivered their peace messages to their loyal fans.

Watch how Shatta Wale Unite with Samini…