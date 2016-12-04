Ariyike Arise Annual Charity Festival In Iwo, Osun - #1000toys Project

Nigerian Media Personality, Ariyike Akinbobola held the 4th edition of her annual Charity Festival in Partnership with the Oluwo of Iwo Land at his Palace to kick off the 1000 toys Project where they set out to give out toys to a minimum of 1000 Children.

The 1000 Project is the first of it's kind where the plan is for every Child to own a toy.

The event was an interesting one where over 2000 Children were gifted toys. Most of the children who came out have never owned toys and they were extremely excited as they picked up toys from Ariyike and their Traditional ruler - Oba (Dr.) Abdul Rasheed Akanbi -The Oluwo of Iwo Land, Osun state.

The Children and some of their parents who came with them were elated because of the amount of love being shown to them.

The theme for this year's Charity festival is ''SPREAD LOVE'' and Ariyike expressed her wish for the Children to learn to share and show love to one another. She says Nigeria would be a better place if the children learnt the importance of showing love from a young age.

The Ariyike Arise Initiative also donated books to the Oba's Palace so that the Children in the community can come inside to read at the reading corner.