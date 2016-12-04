Suave Actress Rabby Bray, who has been nailing the red carpets of movie premieres, after her rebranding some few weeks ago graced the "SALA" movie premiere in style.

She has been catching the attention of photographers and bloggers lately due to her unique sense of fashion.

The actress disclosed to www.odarteygh.com she has an upcoming programme this December; thus Ghanaians should follow her on all social media platforms (@rabby_bray) for more details.

View photos at the premiere below:

