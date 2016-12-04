Kumasi Experiences It’s First Jazz Night.

Kumasi experienced its first edition of a Jazz filled night yesterday at the Crystal Rose Ambassador Hotel.

The show which was organised by Kumasi's event powerhouse, ICommerce Events, saw an amazing crowd of patrons from all walks of life.

Kumasi Jazz Nights obviously lived up to its billing and was a totally unique experience.

The show was hosted by Mr. Frank Boateng (Jazzy Boat), host of Jazz and Soul on Ultimate106.9fm and an excellent performance by Empire Jazz Band. The night was fun filled and a delightful experience for those who attended the event.

In an exclusive interview with the CEO of ICommerce Events-Dr Kwasi Baffour Gyimah,he expressed his gratitude to patrons for making the event a successful one.

“I’m very excited with the turnout and I want to say that, this won’t be the first or last. We are coming up with something big”, he remarked.

Story: Richard Owusu