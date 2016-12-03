GHAMRO presents cheque to wife of late Daasebre Dwamena

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has presented an undisclosed amount to Debora Gyamenah, wife of late highlife musician, Daasebre Gyamenah.

GHAMRO First Vice Chairman, Ahmed Banda, popularly known as Bandex stressed the relevance of reaching out to family members of deceased colleagues.

According to him, the gesture is nothing new, adding "GHAMRO mostly donate to surviving spouse and children, in cases where their other half is deceased.”

The GHAMRO First Vice Chairman made these remarks at a ceremony held at the organization's office in Accra to officially present the cheque.

Daasebre Gyamenah born Abubakar Siddiq, died on July 29 after having battled some ailment for some months.

The musician's manager, Papa Loggy who confirmed the news to Joy News said he was on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital when the incident happened.

His death had sparked series of litigation between the maternal and paternal sides of the family over whose responsibility it was to bury him. While the paternal side based in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua had said it was the duty of the father to do so, the maternal side in the Central Regional town of Anomabo had objected.

However, on September 26 both factions agreed to bury him on October 14 in Anomabo.

To protect the welfare of relatives of deceased members, GHAMRO's welfare policy allows a 70 percent royalty to be given to immediate family of it members.

Mrs Gyamenah and the children are entitled to receive the royalty from the creative works of the late musician.

Bandex in an interview with Myjoyonline.com said in cases children involved are older, a court might decide if the wife has to be exempted from the list of beneficiaries.

"For now, the wife is entitled to royalties on behalf of the family,” he said.

Excited Mrs Gyamenah thanked the organisation for reaching out to her and the four children. She promised to evenly share the money to all those that matter.

She revealed that her late husband fathered another child outside their marriage but got to know much later. Every child will get their fair share, she said.

“I even wish that this check be presented to the children personally but once I’m the wife, I think I’m just standing in for the children. Everything I have gotten here is for the children,” she said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Richard Amosah [Intern]