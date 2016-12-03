Van Vicker: NDC use of my picture unauthorized, breached of privacy

Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker says the use of his image by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for campaign purposes is a breach of his privacy.

The actor used social media to protest the use of his image by the governing party saying it is injurious to his professional career.

A pro-NDC group, Transforming Ghana has shared on social media a picture of the actor and two of his colleagues namely, Majid Michel, and John Dumelo, a known NDC supporter.

The group sought to paint the picture that the actors have endorsed the second term bid of NDC flagbearer, President John Mahama.

The actors used their fingers to do the number three sign which is the NDC's position on a 7-candidate presidential ballot for the December 7 presidential elections.

But Mr Vicker on his Instagram account said, “The use of my image in connection with the support of NDC is unauthorized.”

He said the picture was taken when the three of them were supporting victims of the June 3, 2015, disaster in which hundreds of Ghanaians lost their lives.

Mr Vicker was emphatic that his political party affiliation and views are private matters that he does not need to make public.

“Please do not view this photo as my endorsement of the NDC party,” he said.

He entreated the group to pull down the picture from its social media platforms and render a written apology to him.

“I am obviously taking legal advice about this matter as I view this as a serious breach of my human rights,” he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]