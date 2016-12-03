Thankful is a song that recounts the good things God has done and encourages listeners to be thankful for life, salvation, and for being counted worthy to be a child of God.

Tosin got the inspiration for Thankful from a place of trying to find reasons for being thankful on the morning of her birthday last December.

Due to difficult circumstances and the death of a dear one, Tosin initially felt at a loss for what to thank God for. However, Tosin felt prompted to dig deep for reasons to be thankful, and out came the lyrics of this song. Thankful's release on December 3 coincides with Tosin's 2016 birthday which also is a milestone for her.

This mid tempo RnB gospel track is sure to get you nodding and grooving while being Thankful to God for little things we tend to take for granted.

Thankful is a track following on Tosin's debut EP 'You're Precious' which features songs that combine contemporary RnB sounds with deeply inspirational words aimed at bringing comfort and healing to all those who are in need of it.

DOWNLOAD "Thankful"

Download link: http://bit.ly/ThankfulTosinOyelakin

The song is also available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

Watch "Thankful" video below:

YOU TUBE LINK

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hinO9BGG2jU

LYRICS

Verse 1:

Do you know the Father, what he's done for me

All His blessings are forever sure

I'm overwhelmed by His loving kindness

Always been there when I had no clue

Chorus:

I am thankful for the gift of life

I am thankful that I know the Son

I am thankful You're my present help

I am thankful that I'm your child

Verse 2:

He has promised that He'll always be there

He is faithful He will never fail

You can rest in Him He'll always be true

So lift up holy hands and give Him the praise

Chorus:

I am thankful for the gift of life

I am thankful that I know the Son

I am thankful You're my present help

I am thankful that I'm your child

Bridge:

In spite of everything I’ve done

You've given me your loving kindness

I could never repay, I will always remain

Forever in Your debts.

Chorus:

I am thankful for the gift of life

I am thankful that I know the Son

I am thankful You're my present help

I am thankful that I'm your child

Everybody clap your hands yeah

Everybody raise your hands yeah

Hm hm, play on play on yeah

Oh oh oh oh oh

Chorus:

I am thankful for the gift of life

I am thankful that I know the Son

I am thankful You're my present help

I am thankful that I'm your child

I am thankful that I'm your child 3x

ABOUT TOSIN OYELAKIN

Tosin is a British-Nigerian Gospel Singer/Songwriter who has been singing in church since the age seven, first in her church choir in her country of birth Nigeria and today in the UK where she now lives.

Apart from being a singer, Tosin is also a budding inspirational writer with a successful blog/page on Facebook which is reaching out to thousands of people across the globe and seems to be making a positive difference to the lives of many. Tosin’s blog posts can be seen on the blog page of her website - tosinoyelakin.com

Tosin is also a physiotherapist by profession and is married to her wonderful husband – Akinsola Oyelakin. They are blessed with 2 wonderful children.

