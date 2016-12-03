Tosin Oyelakin Marks Birthday With New Single "Thankful" (Audio/Video)
Thankful is a song that recounts the good things God has done and encourages listeners to be thankful for life, salvation, and for being counted worthy to be a child of God.
Tosin got the inspiration for Thankful from a place of trying to find reasons for being thankful on the morning of her birthday last December.
Due to difficult circumstances and the death of a dear one, Tosin initially felt at a loss for what to thank God for. However, Tosin felt prompted to dig deep for reasons to be thankful, and out came the lyrics of this song. Thankful's release on December 3 coincides with Tosin's 2016 birthday which also is a milestone for her.
This mid tempo RnB gospel track is sure to get you nodding and grooving while being Thankful to God for little things we tend to take for granted.
Thankful is a track following on Tosin's debut EP 'You're Precious' which features songs that combine contemporary RnB sounds with deeply inspirational words aimed at bringing comfort and healing to all those who are in need of it.
Download link: http://bit.ly/ThankfulTosinOyelakin
The song is also available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.
Watch "Thankful" video below:
YOU TUBE LINK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hinO9BGG2jU
LYRICS
Verse 1:
Do you know the Father, what he's done for me
All His blessings are forever sure
I'm overwhelmed by His loving kindness
Always been there when I had no clue
Chorus:
I am thankful for the gift of life
I am thankful that I know the Son
I am thankful You're my present help
I am thankful that I'm your child
Verse 2:
He has promised that He'll always be there
He is faithful He will never fail
You can rest in Him He'll always be true
So lift up holy hands and give Him the praise
Chorus:
I am thankful for the gift of life
I am thankful that I know the Son
I am thankful You're my present help
I am thankful that I'm your child
Bridge:
In spite of everything I’ve done
You've given me your loving kindness
I could never repay, I will always remain
Forever in Your debts.
Chorus:
I am thankful for the gift of life
I am thankful that I know the Son
I am thankful You're my present help
I am thankful that I'm your child
Everybody clap your hands yeah
Everybody raise your hands yeah
Hm hm, play on play on yeah
Oh oh oh oh oh
Chorus:
I am thankful for the gift of life
I am thankful that I know the Son
I am thankful You're my present help
I am thankful that I'm your child
I am thankful that I'm your child 3x
ABOUT TOSIN OYELAKIN
Tosin is a British-Nigerian Gospel Singer/Songwriter who has been singing in church since the age seven, first in her church choir in her country of birth Nigeria and today in the UK where she now lives.
Apart from being a singer, Tosin is also a budding inspirational writer with a successful blog/page on Facebook which is reaching out to thousands of people across the globe and seems to be making a positive difference to the lives of many. Tosin’s blog posts can be seen on the blog page of her website - tosinoyelakin.com
Tosin is also a physiotherapist by profession and is married to her wonderful husband – Akinsola Oyelakin. They are blessed with 2 wonderful children.
CONNECT WITH TOSIN OYELAKIN
Facebook | Instagram: Tosin Oyelakin Official
Twitter: @TosinOyelakin