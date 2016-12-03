Actress Regina Graduates From Telecom University

Actress Regina Van Helvert joins the list of graduates in the country's entertainment industry.

She has graduated from the Ghana Telecom University College with a Second Class Upper after reading Business Administration (Marketing option).

Her graduation comes not long after news of her getting her first Ghana Movie Awards Discovery of The Year nomination.

Regina Van Helvert is described as a talented actress, model and a TV and radio presenter. She is known for her performances in 'Heels & Sneakers' by Yvonne Nelson's YN Productions and the movie, 'In April'.

A versatile showbiz personality, she is also a presenter of Young, Wild & Free on Live FM and also a host of Rythmz on GHOne TV.

She had a stint with Ghana's entertainment industry after she became the first runner-up of Miss Malaika in 2012. She has since not looked back, as she keeps soaring.

She had her elementary education at the Morning Star School and later to St Mary's Senior High School before the Ghana Telecom University College, where she read her degree course in Business Administration (Marketing).

While in school, she received numerous teen awards and a citation from Ghana Telecom University College for her hard work and contribution to society and for being a role model to other young ladies.

By Francis Addo