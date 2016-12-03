Samini Rocks Accra With ‘Saminifest Concert’ Tonight

This year's edition of 'Saminifest' will take place tonight at the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra tonight.

The concert which has Samini as the headline act is considered by many music stakeholders as Ghana's biggest musical concert.

The event will bring together individuals and lovers of dancehall, hip-hop and hiplife music fans who will witness performances from Ghana's finest acts.

Setting the pace for the performances will, however, be some of the very best from the crop of Ghanaian artistes, including Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku, Kaakie, Kofi Kinaata, VVIP, Tinny, Jah Lead, Rudeboi Ranking and many more.

With a slew of awards and chart-topping hits, these artistes have been carefully selected to rock the stage.

According to the organisers, Samini is ready to unleash an extraordinary performance on the night; one that Ghanaian music fans have never witnessed before.

The organisers disclosed that Samini is an enterprising young music icon who has appeared on many musical concerts held in the country and performed with music stars like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale Sean Paul, Akon, Kevin Little, Shaggy, Wayne Wonder, Damian Marley, among others.

Arguably one of the biggest producers cum rappers, Samini has lent his blend of hip-hop, Afrobeat and dancehall sounds and voice to major hits for the likes 'Party Away', 'Body Flame', 'Yeko Paabi', 'Kind Of Girl', among others.

The organisers added, “We want everyone in Accra to feel a part of this and that is why we decided to hold the event at the Trade Fair Centre. Ghanaians should definitely expect the concert of the year coming to them in a big way.”

They hinted that all the artistes billed to perform at the show tonight have promised to treat fans to unforgettable and splendid performances.

This year's event is powered by MTN, and it will bring the world class stage of entertainment to Ghana and also give Ghanaians a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the big entertainment show tonight.