General News | 3 December 2016 11:41 CET

Fire Link Holds Peace And Fire Night

By Daily Guide
Ras Craken
Ras Craken

As part of activities to promote peace during and after this year's elections, Fire Link Entertainment is staging a musical concert dubbed 'Peace Fire Night' at the Avenor Park tonight to drum home further the need for all to contribute to peaceful elections in Ghana.

The event which kicks off at 6:00pm will bring together supporters of the various political parties in the country who will witness performances from some selected reggae artistes

The organiser of the event, Ras Craken, has pointed out that the invited artistes are ready to use their talents to promote peace and development in Ghana.

He called on Ghanaians to remain dedicated to peace and encouraged them to spread the message of peace to all and sundry.

General News

