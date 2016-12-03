Mixtape: Poetic Tech & Musezig - Maniac Flow Vol. 1 (The Inception)
Musezig whose real name is Peter Ezekiel has been in the Music Industry since 1997, he has other Mixtapes already and he is also the CEO of Single Mic Entertainment in Bauchi State.
While Poetic Tech whose real name is Babatunde Doussou has also been part of S.M.E Crew and is a talented lyricist.
Poetic Tech and Musezig is out with this Joint brand new Mixtape titled "Maniac Flow (The Inception) Vol. 1" which is aimed at making a mark and taking over North Side Music Industry.
The Mixtape features a host of other rappers in the Single Mic Entertainment Crew.
Download and Enjoy the Mixtape of the season.
Fara Harka ft. MuseZig
Go Get It ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig
Friut Of Eden Ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig
Intuition Ft. MuseZig, Tim Rock & Poetic Tech
V.I.P ft. Young Natty, Meestar, Psycho & MuseZig
Greatest Ft. B.O.C, MuseZig, & MeeStar
Metaphorical Flow Ft. MessStar & MuseZig
Waye Shi Ft. L.C, Poetic Tech & MuseZig
Murder Them Ft. MuseZig, MeeStar & Lyrical MC
When Its Time Ft. MuseZig & Poetic Tech
Never Alone ft. MuseZig, Zicklex & Touch
