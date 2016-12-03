Mixtape: Poetic Tech & Musezig - Maniac Flow Vol. 1 (The Inception)

Musezig whose real name is Peter Ezekiel has been in the Music Industry since 1997, he has other Mixtapes already and he is also the CEO of Single Mic Entertainment in Bauchi State.

While Poetic Tech whose real name is Babatunde Doussou has also been part of S.M.E Crew and is a talented lyricist.

Poetic Tech and Musezig is out with this Joint brand new Mixtape titled "Maniac Flow (The Inception) Vol. 1" which is aimed at making a mark and taking over North Side Music Industry.

The Mixtape features a host of other rappers in the Single Mic Entertainment Crew.

Download and Enjoy the Mixtape of the season.

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE BELOW

Fara Harka ft. MuseZig

Go Get It ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig

Big Wig Ft. Lyrical MC, Muse

This Fella ft. Poetic Tech

Friut Of Eden Ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig

Intuition Ft. MuseZig, Tim Rock & Poetic Tech

V.I.P ft. Young Natty, Meestar, Psycho & MuseZig

Greatest Ft. B.O.C, MuseZig, & MeeStar

Metaphorical Flow Ft. MessStar & MuseZig

Waye Shi Ft. L.C, Poetic Tech & MuseZig

Murder Them Ft. MuseZig, MeeStar & Lyrical MC

When Its Time Ft. MuseZig & Poetic Tech

Never Alone ft. MuseZig, Zicklex & Touch

DOWNLOAD LINKS

Fara Harka ft. MuseZig

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155113

Go Get It ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155114

Big Wig Ft. Lyrical MC, Muse

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155115

This Fella ft. Poetic Tech

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155117

Friut Of Eden Ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155118

Intuition Ft. MuseZig, Tim Rock & Poetic Tech

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155119

V.I.P ft. Young Natty, Meestar, Psycho & MuseZig

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155120

Greatest Ft. B.O.C, MuseZig, & MeeStar

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155124

Metaphorical Flow Ft. MessStar & MuseZig

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155125

Waye Shi Ft. L.C, Poetic Tech & MuseZig

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155126

Murder Them Ft. MuseZig, MeeStar & Lyrical MC

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155127

When Its Time Ft. MuseZig & Poetic Tech

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155129

Never Alone ft. MuseZig, Zicklex & Touch

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155130