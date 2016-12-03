The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 3 December 2016 10:00 CET

Mixtape: Poetic Tech & Musezig - Maniac Flow Vol. 1 (The Inception)

By MadeIn KrockCity

Musezig whose real name is Peter Ezekiel has been in the Music Industry since 1997, he has other Mixtapes already and he is also the CEO of Single Mic Entertainment in Bauchi State.

While Poetic Tech whose real name is Babatunde Doussou has also been part of S.M.E Crew and is a talented lyricist.

Poetic Tech and Musezig is out with this Joint brand new Mixtape titled "Maniac Flow (The Inception) Vol. 1" which is aimed at making a mark and taking over North Side Music Industry.

The Mixtape features a host of other rappers in the Single Mic Entertainment Crew.

Download and Enjoy the Mixtape of the season.
DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE BELOW
Fara Harka ft. MuseZig

Go Get It ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig

Big Wig Ft. Lyrical MC, Muse

This Fella ft. Poetic Tech

Friut Of Eden Ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig

Intuition Ft. MuseZig, Tim Rock & Poetic Tech

V.I.P ft. Young Natty, Meestar, Psycho & MuseZig

Greatest Ft. B.O.C, MuseZig, & MeeStar

Metaphorical Flow Ft. MessStar & MuseZig

Waye Shi Ft. L.C, Poetic Tech & MuseZig

Murder Them Ft. MuseZig, MeeStar & Lyrical MC

When Its Time Ft. MuseZig & Poetic Tech

Never Alone ft. MuseZig, Zicklex & Touch

DOWNLOAD LINKS
Fara Harka ft. MuseZig
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155113

Go Get It ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155114

Big Wig Ft. Lyrical MC, Muse
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155115

This Fella ft. Poetic Tech
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155117

Friut Of Eden Ft. Poetic Tech, MuseZig
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155118

Intuition Ft. MuseZig, Tim Rock & Poetic Tech
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155119

V.I.P ft. Young Natty, Meestar, Psycho & MuseZig

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155120

Greatest Ft. B.O.C, MuseZig, & MeeStar
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155124

Metaphorical Flow Ft. MessStar & MuseZig
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155125

Waye Shi Ft. L.C, Poetic Tech & MuseZig
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155126

Murder Them Ft. MuseZig, MeeStar & Lyrical MC
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155127

When Its Time Ft. MuseZig & Poetic Tech
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155129

Never Alone ft. MuseZig, Zicklex & Touch
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/155130

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

CLEAN YOUR EARS SO THAT IT WILL ALWAYS HEAR A WORD BEHIND YOU SAYING " this is the way, walk in it."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img