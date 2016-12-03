US Based My-Star Radio Strikes Partnership With Citi-FM Ghana

My-Star Radio, an African Radio station which operates out of the Delaware Valley in the US finalized arrangements in November 2016 to formally begin broadcasting LIVE News segment from one of the biggest media companies in Ghana - Citi FM.

This present arrangement means My-Star Radio will be able to pick up the feed for LIVE News Bulletins for broadcast to their American audience with a particular interest in Africans in diaspora.

My-Star Radio is one of the brands under the umbrella of the successful KOJAC Media Inc., started in 2014 by the entrepreneurial Ghanaian Mr. Kofi Jacquaye. The company has since grown to embrace several professionals in the media industry.

Photo courtesy My-Star Radio

They have a very diverse team ranging from award winning TV and radio program producers, researchers, and marketeers, who are serving a diverse African and non-African audience both in the diaspora and across Africa. Some of their team members are CNN-Award-winning journalist Anny Osabutey, veteran Ghanaian journalist and producer Ekow Acheampong affectionately known as Ekow Fisho and US diversity-award-winning storyteller Oral Ofori of #TheAfricanDreamLLC and Nana Sapongmaa; head of events and promotions at My-Star Radio.

The company also runs the popular My-Star TV which airs quality TV programming for Africans in the United States. Plans are in the works to churn out two other brands: My-Star Gospel; a 24-hour gospel channel, and an online classifieds company.

Citi 97.3 FM is an English-speaking radio station that operates from Adabraka in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on 97.3 megahertz and online via www.citifmonline.com

Citi 97.3 FM radio as a brand is refreshingly different in that it combines a comprehensive and credible news function backed by innovative listener-driven on air programs. Exciting promotions with vibrant audience participation are a few of the things that put Citi ahead of the curve.

The station has become known as a strong advocate for consumer issues, including road safety, sanitation, education, good health care and security among others. They also organize events like the Citi Business Olympics, the Money Fair, and the MOGO Festival.

The focus of My-Star Radio is educating and informing listeners by airing the best of Entertainment, Sports and News Updates from all over Africa. To tune in and find out more about them, visit www.mystarradioonline.com