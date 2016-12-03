Beef is really Good for the Music industry - Lennon Kweku Guy Guy

CEO of Scary Hauz Entertainment and manager of Dancehall music dynamo, VON PRAAKA; Godfred Lennon Agyemang popularly known in showbiz as Lennon Kweku Guy Guy has also shared his candid opinion pertaining to the beef between Artistes which does not look like culminating anytime soon.

According to Lennon, since its just a lyrical battle between Artistes there is nothing amiss about that, thus its rather good for the music industry:

“Well,look at the way everybody was talking about these two musicians(Manifest and Sarkodie).It has gingered the music industry so well. Seriously its a good thing and also there is freedom of speech and association so everyone has the right to express their misgivings.

“Since its just a lyrical battle but not physical fight, i have no qualms about that. Beefing in music industries or in the entertainment world is accepted”,Lennon said.

Lennon Kweku Guy Guy told Showbiz that Von Praaka is currently out with a song titled “Am3ley”.

But he repudiated the question pertaining to whether Von praaka did the “Am3ley” song to throw shots at Episode.