CK Morgan In Paris for Universal Music

German R&B artiste of Ghanaian descent, CK Morgan, born Frank Morgan, according to unconfirmed reports, is in France to seal a deal with Universal Music.

A close source told NEWS-ONE that it is a distribution deal which will have his music properly promoted as well as given an apt distribution by the US-French worldwide music corporation that operates as a subsidiary of Paris-based French media.

Early Thursday, the young talented singer announced on his social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram, that he was on his way to Paris to sign a deal with a big company. However, he refused to mention the particular company he was signing with.

“God is awesome! At the airport right now on my way to Paris, can’t wait to sign this new deal with this huge company after going back and forth with this company and it's finally going down. 2017 is going to be lit, don’t want to brag but my album is going to be lit, watch out for something big #flyboy #AKingsinferno #GodIsgreat,” he said.

A few months ago, the R&B singer announced recording plans with popular and internationally-recognised American rapper Lil Kim, born Kimberly Denise Jones, which is expected to be on his debut album titled 'A King's Inferno' to be released 2017.

It will definitely be a great look for CK's career and music, if he, indeed, signs with Universal Music. But he hasn’t confirmed whether it's Universal Music or a different other music company in Paris.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )