Mahama & Nana Addo In UTV Dance Battle

A super hilarious animated video which portrays President John Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo and former Presidents Rawlings and Kufour in a chorography dance competition has gone viral and become the talk of town after it was put together and aired by UTV.

It is hilarious, symbolises unity among Ghana's political players and is spreading fast on social media sites and mobile phones days after it was put out by UTV.

The video opens with John Mahama and Nana Addo engaged in a game of draughts when Rawlings and Kufuor walk in and they all decide to watch television together because John Mahama had said he was tired of the draught game.

Mr Kufour opens the dance floor with a couple of youthful dance moves, a bit too energy-sapping for his age. He was joined by Nana Addo who even increased the energy level of the dance.

Next to hit the dance floor was John Mahama and then Rawlings to exhibit their dance moves respectively before all four gentlemen started an amazing chorography session.

“Dance is a universal language and we decided to use dance as a tool to preach unity through humour. We believe light-hearted and soft issues are a way of helping calm tension in this pre election season and we are glad Ghanaians like it,” a management member of UTV told NEWS-ONE.

UTV has become the most watched television station in the country after several surveys on television viewership in Ghana concluded the station has the largest viewership ratings across the country.

The predominantly Akan-speaking station has upped its level of professionalism and also used its local movies to capture residents in the region, especially because most of the movies it shows are newly released movies unlike other stations that show old movies.

Even its foreign movies are the newest on television with some yet-to-reach African cinemas.