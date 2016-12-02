Sidiku Buari Calls For Peaceful Elections

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Alhaji Sidiku Buari, has called on Ghanaians and stakeholders in the creative industry to conduct their political activities in a peaceful manner before, during and after this year's general election.

He also made a passionate appeal to voters to use the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections to strengthen Ghana's maturing democracy.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari, a former Vice President of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), in an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday underscored that peace is paramount for the development of the country.

The 'Ayalolo' hitmaker has commended the executives of MUSIGA for organising a series of activities, including a musical concert to promote peace and unity among Ghanaians.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari also called on all professionals who have a role to play, especially the Electoral Commission (EC), the security agencies and politicians to exhibit the highest form of professionalism to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

He disclosed that as part of his contribution towards the promotion of peace in the country, he has produced and distributed a free musical album (Ghana Land Of Peace), made up of peace songs from some selected musicians to a number of organisations, including the National Peace Council and other radio stations in the country to be used to promote peace.

The former MUSIGA president has charged the media to play a neutral role and give accurate reportage during the elections period.

