The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 2 December 2016 14:41 CET

Sidiku Buari Calls For Peaceful Elections

By Daily Guide
Alhaji Sidiku Buari
Alhaji Sidiku Buari

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Alhaji Sidiku Buari, has called on Ghanaians and stakeholders in the creative industry to conduct their political activities in a peaceful manner before, during and after this year's general election.

He also made a passionate appeal to voters to use the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections to strengthen Ghana's maturing democracy.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari, a former Vice President of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), in an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday underscored that peace is paramount for the development of the country.

The 'Ayalolo' hitmaker has commended the executives of MUSIGA for organising a series of activities, including a musical concert to promote peace and unity among Ghanaians.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari also called on all professionals who have a role to play, especially the Electoral Commission (EC), the security agencies and politicians to exhibit the highest form of professionalism to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

He disclosed that as part of his contribution towards the promotion of peace in the country, he has produced and distributed a free musical album (Ghana Land Of Peace), made up of peace songs from some selected musicians to a number of organisations, including the National Peace Council and other radio stations in the country to be used to promote peace.

The former MUSIGA president has charged the media to play a neutral role and give accurate reportage during the elections period.

By George Clifford Owusu

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

If some people refuse to think, many will go hungry and die.
By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img