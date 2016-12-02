Pappy Kojo Is A Wack Rapper - SMEN

Agona swedru based Fante Rapper SMEN said he's not impressed with the rap skills of Pappy Kojo who has been in the news for the past weeks due to his controversial video for Van Damme.

Smen expressed complete disgust about the musician's rap talent after listening to some of his few songs on Pluzz FM.

Smen known for releasing many hit songs including, GRIND - ft King of Accra & Teephlow making his disappointment known to the general public on Facebook said he is yet to listen to Pappy Kojo's rapping ability to know how good he is because he has already failed the rap test.

Smen is versatile with his rap skills, to the extent that he can easily switch From Fante to Twi & English on the same track.

The king of Agona said Pappy Kojo is over-hyped.

"Is sad but Pappy Kojo is not talented listening to his rap. Wack rapper paaaaaaa yet to experience his singing tho. Hype over talent.

Smen told us that his competition in the industry will be no one during the freestyle session on Pluzz FM weeks back.

"He is currently out with the visuals of his newly released song GRIND - ft King of Accra & Teephlow.

