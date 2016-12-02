The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 2 December 2016 11:12 CET

Willing Wanna To Take Over The Music Industry With “Omor” Featuring Gallaxy

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

Wide reaching reggae and dancehall musician Willing Wanna known in real life as Wellington Tettegah has announced the release of an award winning song dubbed “Omor” .

The Mag-Army Music frontliner became a household name in the world’s reggae/dancehall fraternity with massive collaborations with top notch Jamaican artistes including Mr Vegas,Karamanti and Reddman.

After debuting his “Broke Man ” dancehall single ,the young Ghanaian musician recieved a very good response with massive airplay accross the country.

Talking to hellogh.com , Willing wanna disclosed that his Omor song which translates in English as “Baby” or “lover” features popular Ghanaian hi life music duo Gallaxy.

After giving a listening ear to the record, you would see eye to eye with the talented musician when he says he is ready to take over the music industry.

Wellington is entreating every man jack to envision his upcoming song for it’s release on his social media platforms.

Facebook: willing wana
Twitter: @willingwannagh
IG : @willingwannagh

