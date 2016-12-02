When it comes to shooting of expensive and hilarious music videos, one Ghanaian musician who has carved a nich for himself is hiplife super star,Guru.

Guru’s music videos, Epic, Baba God and Pooley which were shot in London and Dudai respectively, were estimated above $150.000.

The celebrated hip hop/hiplife superstar has just released the video of his new hit song Gold” over the weekend which was directed by the hottest video director presently, x’bills films and shot at a location somewhere in Africa.

In the video,Guru is seen dressed gallantly like a pharoah and like the prince of Bemuda.Infact the video is really a delight to watch and can win award as the best directed music video on any award across the globe.

According to information gathered from the camp of the azonto revolution front-runner,by razzonline.com the music video,considering the location,costuming,concept and the amount X’Bills charged for directing the video may be estimated at about 15,000 dollars.

There has been mixed reactions with regards to why Guru spends huge sum of money for his music videos.But When Nana Adjei – Yeboah Maradona, popularly known as Guru, released “Me ba be tiao” music video he explained to razzonline.com that in order not to let his fans get tired of the same trend of videos, he has taken upon himself to invest vehemently into his music videos to give the fans variety .

Kindly watch the “Goldmusic video below.

