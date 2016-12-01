The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Music News | 1 December 2016 18:36 CET

Afro Pop Star X2Seven Nominated For 2016 Nigeria Music Video Awards

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

The organisers of Nigerian Music Video Awards have unveiled nominees for the 11th edition of the awards ceremony to honour musicians and video directors putting in hardwork.

This year saw Tiwa Savage, Phyno, and Adekunle Gold as top nominated artistes as they got multiple nods in their respective categories.

Afro pop star Stanley Patrick Akajiaku known in showbiz circles as X2SEVEN also grabbed a nomination for the Best Use of Dance in Video category for his “Overload” single. The talented musician is in the same assemblage with the likes of Dbanj and ,Yemi Alade.

X2Seven is widely known in Africa for his popular songs like onyembunobi, konga, toh bad and Overload.

Nigeria Music Video Awards will come off on 15 th December at Lagos ,Nigeria.

Click on link to vote X2Seven
SOcial Media : @x2sevenofficial
Click here to vote

