‘I Don’t Mind If My Future Wife Doesn’t Know How To Cook’ – CDQ

Unlike most Nigerian men, CDQ doesn’t have a problem with his wife not knowing how to cook.

The rapper whose real name is Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf revealed this while showing off his excellent cooking skills on Accelerate TV s Day Pass recently. He said, “I don’t see it as a criteria for a man to marry a woman. They say it’s tradition that a woman must know how to cook but the way I am though, I don’t mind. I don’t care whether she knows how to cook or not.”

While showing the camera what a typical day in his life looks like, the ‘Nowo E Soke’ rapper also revealed that he used to be a backup dancer for Kaffy when he was in the university, but had to stop because it was affecting his grades.

