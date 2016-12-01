The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nollywood Media | 1 December 2016 18:36 CET

‘I Don’t Mind If My Future Wife Doesn’t Know How To Cook’ – CDQ

By Adeyemi Falade

Unlike most Nigerian men, CDQ doesn’t have a problem with his wife not knowing how to cook.

The rapper whose real name is Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf revealed this while showing off his excellent cooking skills on Accelerate TV s Day Pass recently. He said, “I don’t see it as a criteria for a man to marry a woman. They say it’s tradition that a woman must know how to cook but the way I am though, I don’t mind. I don’t care whether she knows how to cook or not.”

While showing the camera what a typical day in his life looks like, the ‘Nowo E Soke’ rapper also revealed that he used to be a backup dancer for Kaffy when he was in the university, but had to stop because it was affecting his grades.

Watch the full video below.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Nollywood Media

as it was in the beginning,so shall it be ,the world will never change
By: vasco
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img