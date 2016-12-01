The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
1 December 2016

Grammy Foundation, MusiCares Announce Online eBay Auction For Charity

By Nana Churcher 

The Grammy Foundation and MusiCares have announced a charity giving with an online auction on eBay, offering more than one hundred and fifty (150) exclusive items including signed memorabilia and VIP experiences.

The post-thanksgiving auctions includes a Grammy Awards ticket package and an amazing celebrity autograph memorabilia starting at $30. The auction launched on Tuesday November 29th 2016 and will continue till December 9th 2016 via www.ebay.com/grammy.

Presented in partnership with eBay For Charity and Matchfire, all proceeds raised through this special auction will benefit programs and services of MusiCares and the Grammy Foundation. Since 2002, the Grammy Charity Online Auctions have raised more than $4.2 million on eBay For Charity.

This year, unparalleled VIP packages have been curated and donated from across all 12 chapters of the Recording Academy, including one-of-a-kind music industry experiences such as: 59th Grammy Awards platinum tickets, Grammy Celebration after-party passes and hotel accommodation for two.

Featured items include Gibson and Epiphone autographed guitars from Grammy nominees Roger Daltry, Johnny Depp, Jane’s Addiction and Joan Jett and Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz. Others are Roland instruments autographed by members of Echosmith and She Wants Revenege, Shure microphones signed by Grammy winner Rihanna and Smokey Robinson and Grammy nominee Brendon Urie (Panic at the Disco) as well as music memorabilia autographed by Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Halsey, Magic Johnson, Kybo, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand and Taylor Swift.

