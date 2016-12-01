The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
1 December 2016

"Pre Election Party" Kicks Off This Saturday Inside Duplex Lounge - Osu

By Bossu Kule

We have few days to the 2016 elections and BK Multi-Media in collaboration with Modern Africa brings the Pre Election Peace Party to us this Saturday, December 3rd 2016 inside Duplex Lounge - Osu.

Aimed at promoting and celebrating peace for the upcoming elections, this event is committed to socialism, and will witness various political representatives party under one roof.

If you want to have a comfortable and an entertaining night this weekend, then the best place to be for such unlimited fun is inside Osu - Duplex Nyt Club (opposite papaye; first left on the street leading upwards).

There will be Artiste Performance, Shisha Moment, Swimming Pool, Photo Shoot, Food & Drinks, VIP Treatment, etc.

As if this wouldn't be enough to make your pre election night a memorable one, actors, musicians, MC's and the finest DJ's on rotation will double up the fun you are having inside Duplex Nyt Club this Saturday.

The Pre Election Peace Jam is supported by GhJoy.Net, KuleBlog.Com, BeenieWords.Com, ZionFelix.Net, GhMusicHype.Com, GhanaFilla.Net, GhanaMusicBank.Com, Hyping Ghana, Ghana Reporter, GhKwaku.Com, GhanaMotion.Com, ThinkGhMusic.Com, LoudSoundgh.Com, GhanaNdwom.Com, 233Prime.Com, GhEntertainers.Com, HelloGh.Com, AmeyawDebrah.Com, NyDJLive.Com, DjMensahOnline.Com, CypressGh.Com, Swag Of Africa, GhFiesta.Com, GhanaFlow.Net, Pulse.Com.Gh , GhanaFuo.Com, MartCarl Entertainment, Pluzz 89.9fm WatsUp Tv, 4Syte TV, etc.

Partners include Aristocrat Event, Next Media Concept & Meld Entertainment.

For more info, contact 0206636515/0260561723...

