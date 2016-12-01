Stonebwoy, Kaakie, Others Preach Peace

The maiden edition of an event dubbed 'Great Volta Carnival', organised by GlobaFest, in partnership with One Ghana, turned out to be highly entertaining as artistes billed for the night thrilled music fans with magnificent live performances.

The event, held at the Jubilee Park in Ho in the Volta Region last Sunday, featured some of the Ghanaian music legends such as the BET award winner, Stonebwoy, Edem, dance hall artistes, Kaakie and Ebony.

The artistes who were unveiled as peace ambassadors early this month thrilled fans to an electric performance, which many described as the biggest peace concert outside Accra.

All the artistes used the concert to relaunch themselves. They held expectant fans spellbound with 40 minutes bouncy performances of songs from their old and new albums.

The fans sang and danced along with them throughout their stage performances. It was, indeed, not only an emotional, but also a memorable event.

The artistes used the event to encourage the youth to desist from any form of violence and election malpractice before, during or after the electioneering period.

Performing alongside the heavyweights were home-based artistes, Vibes Adel, Fresh Mc, Pacy and Lega, Flames, Kasere, Seyfame, Maestro, Tuwise, Remy Jay, Blaq Originator, Kush Elikem, Enamily, Bongo I, Kemenya and Klala.

Hiplife godfather Reggie Rockstone and Gemini were not left out as they made surprise appearances.

The Great Volta Carnival started on Saturday with a well-coordinated peace walk across the principal streets of Ho. It witnessed the attendance of supporters and stakeholders from the major political parties in the country.

Its main objective is to educate the youth as well as encourage Ghanaians and the people of the Volta Region to incorporate peace in the forthcoming December 7 polls.

Fifty cultural groups were on cue to display and educate attendees on the rich cultural values and heritage of the Volta Region.

Certificates were presented to peace ambassadors by former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Aku Ativor.