Della Hayes Releases New Single

Della Hayes, an Afrobeat and highlife musician, has launched a new single dubbed Let's Have A Party' featuring Freddie Meiway, the renowned Ivorian musician.

The launch which was held at the La Villa Hotel Boutique Hotel, Osu in Accra was graced by Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Daddy Bosco and several prominent personalities.

Akunu Dake, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, who was the guest of honour, lauded the effort of Della Hayes, saying, “She is a great talent who works very hard.”

The song was produced by Bessa Simons and recorded in Accra, Abidjan and Paris.

The exciting thing about 'Let's Have A Party' is that it has an irresistibly great groove that puts you in the dancing mood as the two singers sing about love and good times.

An elated Della Hayes said, “I am so excited this song is finally being released. It's a result of an amazing friendship with Freddie Meiway who I met in Côte d'Ivoire during a festival there. He is such a wonderful person and working with him was fun.”

She assured music fans of more great music, saying they should expect the release of her second album early next year.