1 December 2016

Artiste Urges Ghanaians To Elect A Good Leader

By Daily Guide
Ogya Mensah De Voice
Ogya Mensah De Voice

Afro-pop artiste Joseph Mensah Ntim, known also as Ogya Mensah De Voice in the music scene, has called on Ghanaians to vote for a leader who has the welfare of the people at heart.

The artiste who is credited with a number of hit songs mentioned that Ghana needs a visionary leader who loves the country than he loves his pockets.

Ogya Mensah who recently released his latest hit single titled 'Get Serious' said the stakeholders in the creative industry should  vote for a serious leader who is ready to work closely with the industry to formulate ways to help musicians, actors and actresses reap the fruits of their labour.

The Afro-pop artiste charged Ghanaians to examine critically the track records and manifestos of the contending parties before they make their choices in the election.

He advised Ghanaians to refrain from violence and to do their bidding in order to ensure a peaceful general election come December 7.

He added, “We must rather learn to tolerate and respect one another's preferred choice in order to have a peaceful election.”





