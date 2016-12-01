Blakk Rasta Joins Majid Michel To Preach Christ

Blakk Rasta has, indeed, given his life to Jesus Christ, as latest reports claim he now goes to preach to win souls for Christ.

According to a Wednesday report by Ghanareporter.com, the controversial reggae musician was over the weekend in church with actor Majid Michel who also goes round to preach the word of God.

They were invited by one Apostle Bernard Afresa Taylor to preach at the Destiny Chapel at Community 18, Lashibi on Sunday.

Early October when news broke out that Blakk Rasta has given his life to Christ, many people didn't believe it. But, it has now become clear and he seems very serious about his new faith.

He also released a gospel song titled 'Holy Spirit Take Over' to further showcase his new life and also praise God.

Born Abubakar Ahmed, Blakk Rasta is one of Ghana's awarding-winning reggae musicians. He is also a radio presenter.

He attended the T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, before proceeding to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He is known for his songs such as 'Serwaa Koto', 'Chufumta', 'Born Dread', 'Gaddafi' and others.