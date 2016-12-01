Listen Up - Lil Win Sings For JD Mahama And Akuffo Addo - Mama Boss Papa (Yimama)

This is just the beginning of the many entertainment projects actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has promised the 2016 election winner.

He releases this collaboration with Young Chorus which he calls Mama Boss Papa (Yimama).

In the song, Lil Win calls JD Mahama, Akuffo Addo, Bawumia and names of other political leaders to feel free and have fun with Mama Boss Papa...

Production credit goes to Slo Deezy.

