New Video + Audio: Omo Ilu - Amin

After the release of his "AFR EP" and the massive acceptance of his "Panda Cover" which caused a feud between his fans and CDQ for a theft of his panda cover idea"PADA",

Omo Ilu, the fast rising and versatile rapper that originated some slangs trending

on the streets like "Gberaa" "Woobi" "Pada" "Turo-Kobo"..comes up with another dope Single Titled AMIN, accompanied with visuals. Plugged by Gusto Ent.. We believe it’s the Best Song to wrap up the year.

WATCH/STREAM "AMIN" VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWh_PgtRJd0&feature=youtu.be

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "AMIN" ON MYNOTJUSTOK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/154445/omo-ilu-amin

DIRECT DOWNLOAD

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/154445