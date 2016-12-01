Movies have reduced women to husband snatchers - Akofa Edjeani

Veteran Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu has slammed male writers and producers in the film industry for portraying women as gossips and husband snatchers in most movies.

Narrating her disappointments in an interview with Joy News, Akofa associated the unfortunate phenomenon to the unavailability of more female writers in the film making business.

“I want to see more female writers and more female producers in the system. I don’t like the way men portray us in their movies,” she bemoaned.

She further indicated that women are very strong and because most men don’t understand women, they write stories from a view point of negativity; 'We need more female writers and producers so that the story about women will change', she added.

Akofa Adjeani Asiedu also called for a more collaborative effort between female writers so that the ‘woman’ agenda impacts positively on our communities and the nation as a whole.

Speaking on the prospects on the film industry, Akofa predicted a bright future and a very vibrant industry, recognising the efforts of government in the process but also calling for more interventions from government.

“A vibrant film industry will create more jobs, contribute meaningfully to GDP, and also boost tourism,” she stressed.

Akofa Adjeani Asiedu has been in the movie industry for decades starring in hit movies including, For Better For Worse (1995), Divine Love (2004), My Mother’s Heart (2005), I Sing of a Well (2009), The Cursed Ones (2015), and Children of the Mountain (2015).

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Richard Amosah