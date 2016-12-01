Switzboiz Promises To Take Over Ghana With ‘69’

Music duo, Switzboiz, has dropped its long awaited single titled '69'.

The song which was produced by Kaywa and Unklebeats promises to win the heart of Ghanaian music lovers ahead of the festive season. It is also a song to watch out for in 2017.

The duo is set on a great musical journey to becoming one of Africa's greatest Afrobeats duos with their new found formula.

Switzboiz consists of Nigerian-born Tymless and Ghanaian born Toffi. The group was formed over two years ago. They released a single and video titled 'Foto' and have since not looked back.

The group has been nominated for the Best Music of The Year category and the Best Video of The Year category for the fifth ADMA which celebrated the achievement of Africans living in the Diaspora, held on October 8 in Holland.

The Switzboiz's 'Foto' song and video is currently making massive waves in East Africa and cutting into West Africa with DJs, bloggers, radio and TV stations constantly playing it.