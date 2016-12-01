Debby’s long awaited debut single “Mighty God” was produced by multi-award winner, Evans Ogboi. The song tells of her divine transformation; how God healed her brokenness and set her free.

The song is to encourage the world that God is mighty and will fulfil His promises in no time. Therefore, anticipate God, answered prayers, joy, hope and freedom through her music.

DOWNLOAD

Download link: https://goo.gl/pi8Ghs

LYRICS

MIGHTY GOD

Written by Debby Olusoga

Intro:

This is a victory song

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!!

Chorus:

Hallelujah

Hallelujah 2x

Verse 1:

From zero to hero.

And my sadness to sounds of joy

He turns pain to praises

What a mighty God is He.

Chorus:

Hallelujah!

Hallelujah! 2x

Verse 2:

From slavery to freedom

From no one someone

He breaks my chain in pieces

What a Mighty God is He

Chorus:

Hallelujah !

Hallelujah 2x

BRIDGE/VAMP:

His name is Mighty

Mighty Mighty God /2ce

He rode on wind,

He part the the sea

He healed the sick

He sets me FREE..

He's Adonai, the King of Kings

Chorus:

Hallelujah

Hallelujah 2x

J E S U S

J E S U S 2x

Hallelujah

Hallelujah 2x

ABOUT DEBBY OLUSOGA

Deborah Olotu-Olusoga “Debby” is a Nigerian born, UK based multi-talented gospel artist. She's a prolific Songwriter and Worship Leader who started singing classical Christian music at the age of 8 in a Roman Catholic Church in Nigeria. Her love for music grew out of several unanswered questions she experienced while growing up and she began to develop her thoughts into writing, many of which became news article, songs and book. She was appointed at the Redeemed Christian Fellowship (RCF) as the Choir Coordinator while in higher Institution where she was fondly called “CC Love”, a combination of her title and one of her songs. She was a member of two different gospel bands and mass choir. She organised her first Youth Musical Concert in 2006 and has ministered at various churches and events.

Her aim is to reach the heart of every believer and non-believer with the love and liberty in Jesus Christ.

Debby obtained Bachelor of Science combined honours degree from the University of East London in Public health with Health Services Management. She also studied Mass Communication, Conflict Analysis and other Christian courses including Ministering to People in Pain.

CONNECT WITH DEBBY OLUSOGA

Facebook: Debby Olusoga

Instagram: @debbyolusoga

Twitter: @debbyolusoga