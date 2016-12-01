Music: Debby Olusoga - "Mighty God" | Produced By Evans Ogboi
Debby’s long awaited debut single “Mighty God” was produced by multi-award winner, Evans Ogboi. The song tells of her divine transformation; how God healed her brokenness and set her free.
The song is to encourage the world that God is mighty and will fulfil His promises in no time. Therefore, anticipate God, answered prayers, joy, hope and freedom through her music.
Download link: https://goo.gl/pi8Ghs
LYRICS
MIGHTY GOD
Written by Debby Olusoga
Intro:
This is a victory song
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!!
Chorus:
Hallelujah
Hallelujah 2x
Verse 1:
From zero to hero.
And my sadness to sounds of joy
He turns pain to praises
What a mighty God is He.
Chorus:
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah! 2x
Verse 2:
From slavery to freedom
From no one someone
He breaks my chain in pieces
What a Mighty God is He
Chorus:
Hallelujah !
Hallelujah 2x
BRIDGE/VAMP:
His name is Mighty
Mighty Mighty God /2ce
He rode on wind,
He part the the sea
He healed the sick
He sets me FREE..
He's Adonai, the King of Kings
Chorus:
Hallelujah
Hallelujah 2x
J E S U S
J E S U S 2x
Hallelujah
Hallelujah 2x
ABOUT DEBBY OLUSOGA
Deborah Olotu-Olusoga “Debby” is a Nigerian born, UK based multi-talented gospel artist. She's a prolific Songwriter and Worship Leader who started singing classical Christian music at the age of 8 in a Roman Catholic Church in Nigeria. Her love for music grew out of several unanswered questions she experienced while growing up and she began to develop her thoughts into writing, many of which became news article, songs and book. She was appointed at the Redeemed Christian Fellowship (RCF) as the Choir Coordinator while in higher Institution where she was fondly called “CC Love”, a combination of her title and one of her songs. She was a member of two different gospel bands and mass choir. She organised her first Youth Musical Concert in 2006 and has ministered at various churches and events.
Her aim is to reach the heart of every believer and non-believer with the love and liberty in Jesus Christ.
Debby obtained Bachelor of Science combined honours degree from the University of East London in Public health with Health Services Management. She also studied Mass Communication, Conflict Analysis and other Christian courses including Ministering to People in Pain.
CONNECT WITH DEBBY OLUSOGA
Facebook: Debby Olusoga
Instagram: @debbyolusoga
Twitter: @debbyolusoga