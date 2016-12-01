Music: AB1 (@aybeewon) - K.F.P (Kung Fu Panda) Designer Cover

Ahaa!! Another mad one's just arrived from the Raptomaniac crooner! Since the Panda season is far from over,

the beast himself is not gonna be left out of the craze in doing covers for designer's number 1 single. Delivering scintillating

and amazing wordplay and going up speeds as fast as 10-20 syllables per seconds on the track as well as producing, mixing and mastering it all by himself.

Tap the download link below and see what AB1 can do on a Panda instrumental, it's a sure

bet that this would be the best Panda Cover you'd ever hear.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO HERE

DOWNLOAD LINK

http://www.mynotjustok.com/track/download/id/154072