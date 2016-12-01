Praise Jam Is 10-Years, Praise The Lord!! Stratcomm Africa Celebrates

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) is set to celebrate with all, the 10th edition of Praise Jam, a praise and worship ministry, on Saturday, 3rd December at the Accra International Conference Centre at 4pm.

This year’s event with the theme, ‘Our God, Our Rock, Our Salvation...10 years & counting” will see spirit-filled performances from top gospel artistes such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joe Mettle, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Opiesie Esther ,Eugene Zuta , Pastor Bright, E Rock, Kofi Ennin, Gramophone chorus and many others.

According to the CEO of Stratcomm Africa, “Praise Jam is one of the many ways in which we deploy our God given talents and expertise to His service. Through Praise Jam, we communicate the goodness of God, to edify believers, present Him to those who have not met Him even as we glorify Him.

She added, we have no doubt that our theme this year means as much to you as it means to us.For where would we be without Him?He has been our Rock and our Salvation!”.

Praise Jam has since its inception continuously brought together Stratcomm Africa’s clients, suppliers, family members and members of the general public to praise and thank God for his blessings throughout the year.

Praise Jam 2016 powered by Stratcomm Africa is sponsored by Uber, Jospong Group of Companies, Casilda, DPI, The page Hotel, , Cadling Fashions, and John Moore. Patrons will get a free Uber Ride to the show. Follow Stratcomm Africa on Facebook and on Instagram

Media partners for the 10th anniversary edition include Starr FM, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Empire Fm, Sweet Melodies, Ghana News Agency, Ghanaian Times Newspaper, Daily Graphic, Graphic Showbiz, Spectator , The Finder, Daily Dispatch, , The Enquirer, The herald, The New Crusading Guide, News Ghana, Modern Ghana and The Chronicle

About Stratcomm Africa

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) is an international total communication, reputation management and research agency dedicated to using communications as a means of enhancing performance in various contexts. Stratcomm Africa specializes in evolving and implementing systematic and comprehensive communication strategies for individuals, organizations, public and private, both national and international settings.

About Praise Jam

Praise Jam is an annual praise and thanksgiving event organized by Stratcomm Africa. The event seeks to create a platform to celebrate and thank the Lord for His goodness through the year.





