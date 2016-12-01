Yaw Sarpong, Man On A Mission

Pioneer Gospel music singer, Yaw Sarpong has hinted that plans are far advanced for him to re-ignite indigenous praise and worship songs as well keeping his brand dynamic.

The ECRAG best gospel album winner (1999) has been an integral part of the growth of gospel music in the Ghana and beyond. Lead male vocalist and leader of the renowned Asomafo Group is known for his inspiring songs and soothing approach in carrying the gospel of Christ through indigenous Christian music and this has earned him a style that's distinctively his own.

In an exclusive media interview, Yaw Sarpong talked about his plans to reposition indigenous Ghana gospel music as part of his God given mission to help transform the lives of people through the gospel of the acceptance of God's love and the need to develop an intimate relationship with God.

“I am a man on a mission. A mission to carry the message of Christ through praise and worship to nations of the world. My sincerest desire and task is to position my genre of music in a way to get the message of Christ to his children. Me and my Asumafo band are on course to executive this objective.”, He said.

According to Yaw Sarpong, part of his plan is to reshoot videos of his old time classics including “Oko Yi”, “Yenka Kyere Agya”, “Wo Haw Ne Sen”in addition to videos of his new album which he plans to release in 2017.

“Am not necessarily into a relaunching project, am just here to re-ignite the local gospel indigenous music. I have been in music since the 80’s and am just repackaging my content to fit into the modern system of music promotion. The style remains unchanged, the team in intact, and the message is still about Jesus”, he explained.

Yaw Sarpong has 25 music albums and over 100 songs to his name and is keen on continuing his mission to restoring joy with his songs of faith and exhorting Christians to live passionately for God. His passion to see through his God given mission has inspired the writing of his latest album, “Awurade Kasa”. Yaw plans to tour the length and breadth of Ghana as part a project to connect with his many fans and followers in a quest to bring the message of the cross to the world.

“I had to take some time off and seek the face of God in the wilderness just like Moses did. Am back with the message of hope and to showcase to the world the power of Christ.” He added.

FOUR THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT YAW SARPONG

Yaw Sarpong is a son of a former Member of Parliament (MP) during erstwhile President Nkrumah era.

Yaw Sarpong worked as a Taxi driver for three years at point in his life

Yaw Sarpong formed one of Ghana’s foremost multinational singing group with group members from Sierra Leone and Liberia

Yaw Sarpong worked with famous award winning Nigeria producer, Sunny Ade on some musical projects



