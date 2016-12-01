Omoni, Mercy Aigbe, AY, Wofaifada, E-Money and many others GracePremiere of Mike Ezuruonye's Movie

After a successful premiere at the IMAX Filmhouse cinema on 27 November, 2016, the very comical movie, ‘Brother Jekwu’ by popular Nollywood actor cum producer, Mike Ezuruoye is set to hit various cinemas across the world such as Lighthouse Cinemas, Kada Cinemas, Filmhouse Cinemas, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Viva Cinemas, Ozone Cinemas and Silverbird Galleria Cinemas, this Friday December 2, 2016.

The movie which is Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye’s debut production saw various celebrities grace the premiere. The likes of Ufomma MacDermott, Omoni Oboli, Mercy Aigbe Gentry, Oge Okoye, Iyabo Ojo, Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Eniola Badmus, Fathia Balogun, Seyi Law, Nedu (wazobia Fm), Yaw, Wofaifada, AY, Funny Bone, IK Ogbonna, E-Money and a couple of others.

‘Brother Jekwu’ which is set in Kenya and Nigeria had attended guests dragged from laughter to tears while emphasizing on the adventure of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures, love and the beauty of Africa.

Mike Ezuronye’s movie which stars Mike Ezuruonye, Angela Okorie, Wofaifada, Funny Bone, Nedu, Klint D Drunk, Huddah Monroe, Sabrina Stadler, among others tells the story of a village man with native intelligence that is full of adventure, proud and conceited. He is lucky to make it to Kenya on the bill of his corrupt cousin where he gets lost in a tale of his adventure while exploring a new land and his encounter with other folks and two beautiful ladies led to the various comical scenes that add a twist to the story.

Versatile Nollywood actor cum producer, Mike Ezuruoye said that his movie ‘Bro Jekwu’ which will be hitting cinemas across Nigeria on Friday December 2, 2016, is different from the regular comedy movie on sale today. ‘Bro Jekwu’ highlights more on the fast rise of individuals seeking to leave their different homes in search of greener pastures, it also stresses on the love and generally the art and aesthetics of Africa while leaving the audience in amusement and tears.

The movie ’Brother Jekwu’ which was directed by renowned Nigeria director, Charles Uwagbai and distributed by FilmOne distribution have become one of the most talked about movie on every media platform.

Watch trailers of the movie and see pictures below as we anticipate it release in cinema on Friday December 2, 2016.