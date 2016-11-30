The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 30 November 2016 15:07 CET

Photos: KSM, Kalybos, Flowking Stone 'laugh hard' at DKB's show

By MyJoyOnline

It was a night of great laughs and unending joy, as DKB's show, Comedy Express took place over the weekend at The Chop Bar Lounge inside A&C Mall in Accra.

Ghana's ‘King of Comedy’, DKB, last Friday November 25, 2016, hosted his monthly comedy show; Comedy Express, which has over the months proven to be one of the best monthly comedy shows in Ghana.

Most of the acts billed to perform on the night had their own hilarious opinion of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Comedy Express has seen several entertainment personalities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Lexis Bill, Bridget Otoo, Elikem The Tailor and Van Vicker in attendance.

Last Friday’s event had famous satirist, KSM, Yaw Sakyi, Kalybos, Flowking Stone, Kwame Gyan amongst the audience who laughed hysterically at the jokes shared on the night.

Opening performers on the night witnessed new comers, Crypto, Waris and Putago showing promise of their comedy prowess.

The main acts, who come out to support DKB included Foster Romanus, Lekzy DeComic, Jacinta, TeeKay and Id James Brown. And they all did not disappoint.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

