Photo News | 30 November 2016 18:21 CET

#MotownStands4Peace: Over Thousands Thrilled by Rootikal Swagger, Ras Kuuku, Obibini, Maliaka, Tutulapato, Tee Rhyme and Others – Photos

By Nana Kesse

Over 1,000 people attended first ever peace concert held in Achimota, “Motown Stands 4 Peace”. The concert which came off Saturday night, November 26, 2016 at the Achimota Market Street. Powered by Lares Entertainment, was to contribute to a peaceful December 7, 2016 election, and safeguarding the peace during and after.

One word that could perfectly fit the night was fireworks. With the street of Achimota Market was packed, the place was ultimately charged with enthralling performances from the acts on bill.

The concert saw great and amazing performances from some Ghanaian artistes Rootikal Swagger, Ras Kuuku, Obibini, Maliaka, Tutulapato, HM Beat, Tee Rhyme, Phrame, Jeff Jay, Zendimah, and more…

The MCs for the night were Pentop De Mason, Kwame Morale, Skido, Cindie and Afrikana Deysey.

The official Djs for the night were; Captain Planet Jnr, DJ Legend and DJ Cocoa Tea, these trio turned up the whole Achimota into fireworks.

