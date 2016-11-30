‘Empire Weekend’ Takes Over Takoradi

The twin cities of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region will this weekend come alive with a three-day non-stop party known as the 'Empire Weekend'

From Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, Takoradi-based Empire 102.7 FM will assemble some of Ghana's favourite celebrities for the three-day party to be held at various parts of the city, all through the ecstatic weekend.

The party takes off this Friday, December 2 with the 'Empire Holiday Bash' with DJ Vyrusky in the plush Paragon Lounge and organisers say the dress code is “funky and fly”.

On December 3, DJ Mono continues with the party at same Paragon Lounge, but this time organisers say the dress code should be something with an African touch, either kente, GTP, Afropolitan dashiki, African beads and bracelets, cornrows, Afro hairstyles and even the popular Afro Moses footwear.

Then on Sunday, December 4, the party continues with an all-star beach party at the Vienna City Beach, Takoradi.

The beach party will have performances from a number of artistes, including Ayesem, Ras Ebo, Starboy Ratty and DJ mixes from the city's unstoppable TJDJ

This event is organised by Empire102.7FM, with support from Live91.9FM and GHOne TV.

The electrifying weekend is powered by beverage giants, Club Beer.