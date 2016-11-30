Abbeam Holds Peace Walk This Friday

The Abbeam Institute of Technology, in collaboration with the Domiabra Zonal Council, will organise a peace walk dubbed 'Abbeam Peace Walk' which will take place this Friday.

Under the theme: 'peaceful co-existence before and after the election', the walk will be spearheaded by the parliamentary aspirants for the main political parties, NDC and NPP, together with the other parties and their respective following.

Led by the Chancellor of Abbeam Institute of Technology, Rev Abbeam Ampomah Danso, the peace walk will commence at the campus of the institute and through the Kasoa-Obom municipality.

The area has undergone massive developmental progress in the last couple of years under the aegis of the Abbeam Group of Companies.

The essence of the walk is to ensure that peace reigns supreme before and after the general elections, to pave way for more developmental projects in the area.

Abbeam Institute of Technology is a registered foreign tertiary institution which is duly registered by the National Accreditation Board and affiliated to internationally recognised institutions like Cambridge International College and Sunderland University, all in the United Kingdom.

It offers diploma, honours diploma, EBA (degree) and master's degree programmess in media, communication studies, business administration, IT, health and social science.

Situated in the beautiful area of Kasoa in the Central Region, the institute has a serene environment that is resourced with state-of-the –art facilities, including a modernised library, a high-class computer library, radio and television studios as well as a production unit.