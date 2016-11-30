Aside Medikal, No Ghanaian Musician Can Pay Me - DJ Azonto

Pink Fm's DJ Azonto sends a message to Ghanaian musicians who keep messaging to work with him.

In a post on his Facebook timeline, the only DJ with a Range Rover said no Ghanaian musician can pay him for his service.

According to him, the By Heart Boi, Medikal, is the only artiste who can bill him for shows.

Warning to all dem musicians in Ghana... Stop dey inbox me your yawa Tracks-None of you can pay me except Medikal Samuel Frimpong Respect to God father Criss Waddle~~ Strictly AMG Business or No Business!

It seems this AMG Business clan makes you rich the moment you become part of it. From the CEO, Criss Waddle to the newly signed member, Azonto.

For those of you who dont know DJ Azonto yet, he is currently the official DJ for AMG rapper, Medikal. DJ Azonto owns a pub, micro-finance and a restaurant and his slogan is, the youngest sugar daddy in town.

So DJ Azonto is saying, neither Sarkodie nor Shatta Wale can pay him for shows?