The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 30 November 2016 09:42 CET

Aside Medikal, No Ghanaian Musician Can Pay Me - DJ Azonto

By Bossu Kule
DJ Azonto
DJ Azonto

Pink Fm's DJ Azonto sends a message to Ghanaian musicians who keep messaging to work with him.

In a post on his Facebook timeline, the only DJ with a Range Rover said no Ghanaian musician can pay him for his service.

According to him, the By Heart Boi, Medikal, is the only artiste who can bill him for shows.

Warning to all dem musicians in Ghana... Stop dey inbox me your yawa Tracks-None of you can pay me except Medikal Samuel Frimpong Respect to God father Criss Waddle~~ Strictly AMG Business or No Business!

Download MDK ft Sis Derby "Too Risky"
It seems this AMG Business clan makes you rich the moment you become part of it. From the CEO, Criss Waddle to the newly signed member, Azonto.

For those of you who dont know DJ Azonto yet, he is currently the official DJ for AMG rapper, Medikal. DJ Azonto owns a pub, micro-finance and a restaurant and his slogan is, the youngest sugar daddy in town.

So DJ Azonto is saying, neither Sarkodie nor Shatta Wale can pay him for shows?

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

why dont we forget the past and come to jesus i no the Lord has something special for as come to Jesus and you will have everything you want GO BLEES YOU
By: Angel
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img