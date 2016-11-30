Nero X To Thrill Fans At Westwood Movie Awards In Takoradi

On Thursday 1st December 2016,all roads will lead to the Takoradi T ​echnical university to witness the all-awaited westwood movie awards.

The westwood awards is an initiative that seek to award movie makers in the western region of Ghana.The maiden event is set to be graced by an electrifying performances by sensational hiplife musicians such as Nero x ,Singlet of Guru’s Samba music fame and 2 Rat .Red carpet starts at 7-8pm with the main event commencing at exactly 8pm.

Speaking to one of the nominees of the awards,Patricia Sarfo of Redeem Movie production who has been nominated for best Movie producer,she is expecting to win her category.She emphasised that,the Westwood awards will soon become the flagship movie awards in Ghana.

She urged all movie lovers around the Western Region; precisely,Takoradi,Kwesimintim ,Sekondi,Beach road,New Takoradi etc to come and support this stupendous event.Patricia concluded by thanking the organisers for putting up such an award scheme.

The full list of nominees below!

T PRODUCER

A) Solomon Owusu- Unexpected

Johnson Rockson- Takoradi Nyanko

C)Appiah Harry Meschack- Kumkum Bhagya Ewiee

D)Patricia Sarfo- Queen Sheba

2. D.O.P

A) Joseph Kwofie- The Promise

Douglas- Nyanko Bon

C) Andrew Osei Bosu-Ahoufe

D) Mr. Yaw Afrifa – Dance with the gods

3.SOUND

A) C.B. Sagoe – Nyimpa ye bad

Joseph Kwofie – The promise

C) Isaac Asare – Nyanka Nisuo

4. LIGHT

A) Ebenezer Menu

Joseph Gyimie

C) Abass Salami

D) Andrew Osei Bonsu Ahoufe3

5. BEST STORY

A) Douglas Opoku Boamah – Abro be ahooyaw

Kofi freeman Benjamin – Bone Bye

C) Wisdom Dekpeh – Meho Nipa

D) Rev. Franklin Kofi Konadu – Maame Gyasiwa Se-annste

E) Rita Mends – Adwen Bone

F) Rev. Benjamin Essien – The Promise

6. ARTCOM [COMEDY AWARDS]

A) Henry Jemel – The promise

Bismark Easel – The promise

C) James Nii Kortey – The Gift

D) Abdulai Seidu – Dadia Be TWA dadeim

E) Anabel Insaidoo – Ahofe3

7. Upcoming Actor

A) Stephen Mills – Dangerous Mistake

Henry Jemel – The promise

C) Georgina Baiden – Kumkum Bhagya Ewiee

D) George Rebiero – Bloody love

E) Anastasia Mansa Adom – Dangerous Mistake

F) Gordon Powers – The promise

8. MAKE UP

A) Rosemary Gbene – The promise

Abdul Hakim Bawa – Bone Bye

C) Joana Sam – One day one day

D) Regina Baffour Dwuamah – Wicked tears

9. CONTINUITY

A) Philip Rockson – Ahoufe3

Titus Egyirikum – Wicked Tears

C) Shiela Ashong – Bone Bye

D) Joyce Ama Yankson – Bone Bye

10. PRODUCTION MANAGER

A) Reubenson Mcfugal – The Promise

Kobby John Easel – Bone Nye dem

C) David Akedzi – Dangerous Mistake

D) Theophilous Eddy – Bone Nye

11. EDITORS

A) Gabriel Esuako – Dangerous Mistake

Michael Cudjoe – Felicia

C) Prince Boakye – Cry fr on above

D) Kafui Prince Glawu – Bloody love

E) Titus Egyirikum – Wicked tears

12. SCREENPLAY

A) Mchael Cudjoe – Felicia

Rev. Franklin Kofi Konadu – Maame Gyasiwa Se-Annste

C) Danfo Joe – Meho Nipa

D) Titus Egyirikum – wicked tears

13. SUPPORTING ACTORS

A) Theodora Amissah – The promise

Agnes Koomson -The promise

C) Regina Baffour Dwuamah – Wicked tears

D) Eva Rita Acquaye – Bone Nye

E) Gina Mab Wilson – Dangerous Mistake

F) Gifty Arthur – The gift

G) Doris Fiawoo Figyina – Dangerous Mistake

H) Abvam – Nipa ye Bad

I) Aisha Ibrahim – Bone Yen

J) Sabina Mondhisa Harrison – The promise

K) Nelhy Afia – Nipa ye bad

L) Hanalt Azamelt – Takoradi Nyanko Ben

M) Maame Gyesiwa – The demons of war

N) Evelyn Delle – God never fall

O) Daniel Donkor – Ngyanka Niswo

P)Enock Appiah – Asia me Pe

Q) Stephen Yaw Duku – Freda Nkrabea

R) Annan Aben – The promise

S) Dorcas Andoh – The promise

T) Mrs. Dorcas Wilson – dangerous mistake

U) Segbefia – The promise

V) Millicent Arthur – Takoradi Nyanko

W) Calvin Sencherey –

X) Araba Smith

14. DIRECTORS

A) Titus Egyirikum – Wicked Tears

Appiah Meshack – Harry – kukum Bhagya ewiee

C) Andrew Osei Bonsu – Ahoufe

D) Mr. Yaw Osei Bonsu – Ahoufe

E) Mr. Yaw Afrifa – Dance With the gods

F) Rev. Benjamin Essien – The promise

15. BEST ACTORS

A) Kofi Freeman Benjamin – The promise

Abdulai Seidu – Adwen Bone

C) Mrs. Edna Aryeetey – Bloody love

D) George Ribeiro – Bloody love

E) Jamel – Kumkum Bhagya ewiee

16. LEGENDARY AWARDS

A) Smuel Obed Arthur

Vida Otoo

C) Fiifi

D) Theophilous Annan

E) Auntie Becky

F) Agya Ba