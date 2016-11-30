The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
30 November 2016

Dada Kwabena Challenges Bisa Kdei, Says He Is Not A Highlife Musician

Source: www.FrederickNoamesi.com

High-life musician Dada Kwabena has said in a recent interview that, multiple awards winning artiste Bisa Kdei is not a high-life musician but an Azonto singer.

The young musician who is gradually gaining grounds in the Ghanaian music industry also riposted that, Bisa Kdei does not deserved the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Highlife Artiste of the Year 2016 because he is not doing highlife music.

Speaking with DJ Frank Abeeku on Gentlemen Radio’s most listened program, ‘Wack or Dope’ Dada Kwabena outlined some elements of the highlife music genre which Bisa Kdei does not have in his songs.

According to him, there is no doubt Bisa Kdei is a good musician but he is definitely not doing highlife and therefore Ghanaians to should not tag him as one.

“Bisa Kdei is a good musician who has won the hearts of many with his music but I want to state that he is not a highlife artiste.”

“What Bisa Kdei is doing is Azonto music and not highlife. When you talk about highlife musicians in Ghana, you can mention names like Dada Lumba, Ofori Amposah, Dada Kwabena and the rest but not Bisa Kdei.”

Dada Kwabena is well known for hit tracks like ‘Thank God Its Friday’ and ‘Begyidi Da’ and he is currently working on a new track ‘Toffee’ which would be released this week.

He is also set to release two visuals in the coming days for his popular tracks.

