Akufo Addo Is A Disaster – Rex Omar

Veteran high life musician Rex Omar has said that it will be a disaster if Mahama loses the elections and Nana Addo wins the Dec polls .

According to the veteran musician in an unlikely event that Mahama lose the elections, Ghanaians will cry and it will be a disaster since the NPP have nothing good to offer and will end up destroying Ghana’s future .

Rex Omar who was speaking in an interview with Ghanapoliticsonline.com, added that, God has given Ghanaians a second chance .

“God has given us a second chance and if you look at what John mahama is doing , it can only be compared Kwame Nkrumah ” he added .

Again he lamented that is like anytime anything good is about to happen to GHANA , there are a group of people who stand against it therefore the NDC should go out in their numbers campaign and vote for Mahama.