Photos: Ice Kid And Cutie Of Darlings Shoots New Video

If you love Ghanaian music, you are in for a brand new treat as NMJ Entertainment chronicles the rise to grace of multi-talented afro-pop crew, The Darlings.

The much awaited music video of ‘Love Me’, the latest musical offering which features Ice Kid and Cutie of Darlings fame, is finally ready to hit the screen.

The official video shot by Yaw Skyface, was shot in and around Peduase lodge .It features a number of cameo appearances from Drogba of Yolo Fame, Actress Victoria Lebene and many more.

Love Me is scheduled for release on December 1st, 2016, and from the crisp and dynamic behind-the-scene shots, we can’t wait.

Kindly enjoy the thrills, excitement and atmosphere that went down in producing the video





