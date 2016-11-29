The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 29 November 2016 17:36 CET

Medikal, Jupitar excite @ MTN 'Pulsers' Noiseless Party

By MyJoyOnline

Leading telecommunications organisation MTN Ghana has treated lucky customers from its youth segment to two days filled with fun activities.

Dubbed the MTN Pulse Escape, the treat was for winners of the MTN Pulse and Chill Promo which ended in October, Pulse Ambassadors and Pulsers randomly selected through their activities on social media.

MTN Pulse is an essential offering for young customers of the telecom network which gives them the freedom to choose between data and voice bundles.

The treat was at the Peduase Valley Resort, where Pulsers were given the treat of their lifetime in an all-expense paid get away session that started with the current youth rave, a Noiseless Party on Thursday followed by a music rave event interspersed with musical performances by Medikal and Jupiter on Friday.

Over two days, invitees for the get-away treat were picked at vantage positions and with full Police escort, were given kingly rides to and from the Peduase Valley Resort.

A successful roll out thus far, the MTN Pulse targets the telco’s young consuming public. Locally, it has won the hearts of many young users, beating off competition from other known products.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Dark clouds in the sky does not necessarily mean the rain is going to fall.
By: kwaku Appiah Yirenky
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img